Which Houston Rockets Players is Most Likely to Represent Team USA in 2028 Olympics?
The 2024 Olympic basketball tournament is wrapped up and Team USA came away with its fifth straight tournament victory.
Through the tournament, the Houston Rockets had three representatives, with Jack McVeigh and Jock Landale sporting Australia Jerseys and Dillon Brooks representing Canada. Alperen Sengun, of course, would have represented Turkey had they qualified for the tournament.
Could the Rockets send a representative Team USA representative in 2028? Now, the NBA landscape is a hard one to project. Player movement takes place and understanding what players will be on what team is hard to predict. However, the Rockets have a young squad, and the most recent Team USA will have a handful of talents who will likely be out of the league by the time the next Olympics rolls around.
There is one Rockets player who would make an incredible fit for Team USA in 2028. Assuming players like Tyrese Haliburton, Devin Booker, Anthony Edwards, Jayson Tatum and Bam Adebayo -- all of which played for Team USA in 2024 -- will continue to play with the program at the next Olympics, Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. would make an incredible fit with the squad.
Heading into year three, there is plenty of promise for the Auburn product. His shooting has improved and is seeming to finally translate to the NBA, and he helped anchor the Rockets defense last season. Smith Jr. will be able to make a big impact in the starting lineup next season as Houston searches for the playoffs, though he won't be the focal point in the offense in doing so.
Assuming Smith Jr. continues to be a star in his role and develop his game, his shot-making and defensive abilities could be something Team USA wants to surround their star players. While the club is compiled of the best basketball players in the country, players who can star in their roles are needed. For example, Derrick White and Jrue Holiday in the recent Olympics.
While Jalen Green could be a star by then, doing so with the Rockets, the guard rotation could be stacked. A 6-foot-10, floor-spacing and defending forward could be a perfect fit with Team USA.
