Who Has Highest Upside for Rockets?

The Houston Rockets have many players with upside, but one stands out to ESPN writer Jeremy Woo.

Jeremy Brener

Apr 14, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson (1) controls the ball against the Los Angeles Clippers during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 14, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson (1) controls the ball against the Los Angeles Clippers during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Rockets guard Amen Thompson is coming into his second season with oodles of potential.

Thompson, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, averaged 9.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game in 62 appearances for the Rockets in his rookie season.

His performance last season has prompted ESPN writer Jeremy Woo to name him as the second-most interesting sophomore in the NBA for the upcoming season.

"Thompson's upside is the highest on the Rockets' roster, and presumably Houston will want to get him the requisite on-ball reps to keep actualizing that potential," Woo writes. "In turn, defenses are going to start keying more heavily on him -- particularly if he doesn't make progress shooting from deep. He's so quick and explosive that he can attack space when defenders sag off him -- but it's still not optimal if he can be left alone late in the clock, or if defenses can comfortably load up to try and take away his drives. How Thompson handles a full season as a featured player -- one who likely has more say over the Rockets' long-term fate than anyone -- could veer into must-watch territory if things continue to click."

If Thompson can identify and make the adjustments necessary for a second-year player, he will truly elevate the Rockets' ceiling and make himself arguably the team's most important piece to the puzzle.

