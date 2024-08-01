Who is the Houston Rockets' 'Olympic GOAT' in Franchise History?
Olympic basketball is underway, filling a void in the basketball world that won't pick back up again until October. The basketball tournament is right in the thick of things with the knockout rounds soon to come and group play coming to a close.
In recent years, more and more NBA players are representing their countries, with the international growth of the game playing a big part in countries other than the United States closing the gap in terms of skill and athletic differential.
So, this begs the question -- who is the best Olympic basketball player for each of the 30 NBA franchises? Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey answered the question, citing Luis Scola as the best Houston Rocket to play in the tournament.
"We have to start by mentioning Yao Ming here. Over three different Olympic runs, the towering Chinese center averaged 16.9 points and 7.9 rebounds, but he finished his career without a medal from that tournament," Bailey wrote.
Ming is a strong pick for the honor, but he simply played in fewer tournaments than Scola, and, as mentioned, didn't earn a medal during his time representing China. On the other hand, Scola helped Argentina secure some hardware.
"Luis Scola, meanwhile, appeared in five different Olympics and averaged 18.6 points and 5.6 rebounds, while shooting 60.6 percent on twos and 42.9 percent from deep," Bailey continued.
Not many have represented their country in the sport of basketball other than Scola, who helped his country to an iconic victory over Team USA in 2004.
"And most importantly, one of his two medals was the 2004 gold. That year, Scola averaged 19.4 points and scored in double-figures in the semifinal in which Argentina famously beat Team USA," Bailey wrote.
Right now, Dillon Brooks -- an active Rocket -- is representing Canada in the tournament, as they've already secured their spot in the knockout round and are now looking to win their group. They seem to be the likely team to rival Team USA this go-around.
It would take quite an effort from Brooks this Olympics -- and next for Canada -- for him to even begin thinking of rivaling Scola. For now, Scola seems secure as the best Rocket to represent their country in the Olympics.
