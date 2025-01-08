Who Should Take Final Shot For Rockets?
The Houston Rockets are on pace to be playing in some pretty important games in a few months during the postseason.
In these games, it could come down to one final shot, and the Rockets have several contenders for who should have the ball in their hands.
Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley believes that honor should go to Alperen Sengun.
"In a have-to-have-it Game 7 setting, though, we're betting on the Rockets going with Şengün, their clearest building block and a skilled 6'11" center who can score from the post, take slower bigs off the dribble, find open teammates and (sort of) stretch his shooting out to the perimeter," Buckley writes.
When the ball is in Sengun's hands, there tends to be a double team going, and Sengun's IQ comes into play, where he is able to find the open man.
Simply put, Sengun is the answer here because good things happen when the ball is in his hands. However, the Rockets have a number of players capable of hitting that clutch shot when it counts, and that's a dangerous thing to have for a playoff team.
The Rockets will now continue their road trip where they will face off against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies. Tipoff is scheduled for tomorrow at 7 p.m. CT.
