Inside The Rockets

Who Should Take Final Shot For Rockets?

The Houston Rockets have several candidates, but which one should take the last shot in a tight game?

Jeremy Brener

Jan 7, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) shoots the ball as Washington Wizards forward Alexandre Sarr (20) defends in the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Jan 7, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) shoots the ball as Washington Wizards forward Alexandre Sarr (20) defends in the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Rockets are on pace to be playing in some pretty important games in a few months during the postseason.

In these games, it could come down to one final shot, and the Rockets have several contenders for who should have the ball in their hands.

Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley believes that honor should go to Alperen Sengun.

"In a have-to-have-it Game 7 setting, though, we're betting on the Rockets going with Şengün, their clearest building block and a skilled 6'11" center who can score from the post, take slower bigs off the dribble, find open teammates and (sort of) stretch his shooting out to the perimeter," Buckley writes.

When the ball is in Sengun's hands, there tends to be a double team going, and Sengun's IQ comes into play, where he is able to find the open man.

Simply put, Sengun is the answer here because good things happen when the ball is in his hands. However, the Rockets have a number of players capable of hitting that clutch shot when it counts, and that's a dangerous thing to have for a playoff team.

The Rockets will now continue their road trip where they will face off against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies. Tipoff is scheduled for tomorrow at 7 p.m. CT.

Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News