Who Was the Most Clutch Player on the Houston Rockets Last Season?
As part of my ongoing off-season series, I am digging deeper into the Houston Rockets' stats from last season. For today's deep dive, I look at who the Rocket's best player was in clutch time situations last season.
The Rockets were among the top 10 teams in the number of clutch games played last season. Even though their 17-23 record wasn't great in clutch games, it showed they were in many close games that could have gone either way.
In those clutch situations last season, one player stood out, and he was the Rockets best player for most of 2023-24: Alperen Sengun
Rockets Most Clutch Player in 2023-24 Was Alperen Sengun
For most of the 2023-24 season, Sengun was the Rockets top player. Sengun was even being mentioned as a possible All-Star reserve until the last few weeks before the coaches made their final selections.
Sengun was not only the Rockets go-to guy all season, he was also their most clutch. You would think that if someone is the team's best player, they would also be their most clutch player, but that isn't always the case.
The NBA defines clutch as the final five minutes of a game within five points. They even give out a clutch award at the end of every season. It shows who wants the ball in their hands at the end of games and who delivers more times than not.
Sengun proved throughout the season that he was the Rocket who usually stepped up in those situations. Sengun ranked 18th in the NBA in total clutch points and first on the team despite being fifth out of the five starters in minutes played in the clutch.
Sengun also ranked first on the team in clutch field goal percentage, free throws made, and rebounds. Ime Udoka spoke after multiple press conferences about how they go to Sengun in the post when the team needs to stabilize itself on offense because he will make the right play.
Sengun was the Rockets' offensive hub all season, especially in late games. He ranked in the top 20 in total clutch points in the entire NBA. Even though he didn't play as many minutes as other starters, it showed how efficient he was all last season.
Several Rockets players stepped up throughout the season in close games. Fred VanVleet, Jalen Green, Jabari Smith, and Dillon Brooks all made big plays at different times, but Alperen Sengun was the Rockets' most consistent and efficient player in the clutch all season.
