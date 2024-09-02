Who Will Lead Rockets in Scoring?
The Houston Rockets have a balanced offensive attack where multiple people can generate offense and score the basketball.
Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes believes Jalen Green has the best chance to lead the team in scoring in the upcoming season.
"The real contenders are last year's leader Alperen Sengün, Jalen Green, Fred VanVleet and Jabari Smith Jr., whose progress as a spacer and potential role as a small-ball 5 could unlock exciting new gains in his game," Hughes writes. "Green's 2023-24 season was defined by a scorching late-season run when he racked up 27.7 points per game in March. That surge was the main reason Green averaged more points than Sengün after the All-Star break."
Sengun ultimately led the team in scoring last year with 21.1 points per game, but Green's confidence that he gained while his teammate was sidelined with an injury late in the year could roll into the upcoming season.
Both Green and Sengun are also entering contract years, so each of them have reason to try and accelerate their game for personal reasons. They also both want to make the playoffs for the first time in their fourth year.
But we could be looking at a big jump from Green this season, which would be a massive boost for the Rockets and will only make their decision harder when it comes to free agency next summer.
