Why Have Rockets Gotten So Much Better?
The Houston Rockets look like a totally different team from two years ago, and other than the 14-win Detroit Pistons that have grown into a playoff performer in one season, they are the most improved squad in the league.
NBA.com contributor John Schuhmann explains why the Rockets have gotten so much better in such a short amount of time.
"Two seasons ago, the Rockets were 22-60, getting outscored by 8.1 points per 100 possessions. They saw the league’s biggest jump (+9.0 per 100) last season and have seen its sixth biggest jump (+4.7) this year, a pretty remarkable leap given that the roster changes were relatively subtle," Schuhmann writes.
"The bigger improvement in both years has come on the defensive end of the floor, where the Rockets have gone from 29th to 10th to fourth in those two seasons. But it shouldn’t go unnoticed that they have a shot at finishing in the top 10 offensively, despite a lack of shooting. They’re one of three teams — the Hornets and Magic are the others — with fewer than two players (Dillon Brooks is their only one) who’ve shot the league average (36.0%) or better on at least 200 3-point attempts."
The young Rockets core has bought into Ime Udoka's methods and the veterans signed onto the team have been wonderful complementary players.
While their efforts may not lead to a championship this season, they are way ahead of schedule and should be a Finals contender for many years to come.