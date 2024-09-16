Why NBA Media is 'Really Excited' to Watch the Houston Rockets in 2024-25
Last season, the Houston Rockets shocked NBA observers by winning 41 games and nearly earning a spot in the postseason.
The solid performance came after three consecutive lackluster seasons that saw Houston win less than 24 games each year. After hiring Ime Udoka and bringing in veteran pieces like Fred Vanvleet and Dillon Brooks, however, the Rockets were much better in 2023-24.
What helped the team fully take the next step, however, was the development of its young players. Alperen Sengun, Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr. and Amen Thompson all had solid showings last season, proving to be important pieces of the franchise moving forward.
With another offseason to develop their skills and the addition of No. 3 overall pick Reed Sheppard, the Udoka's squad should be even better in 2024-25.
"I have ideas on what to expect from Houston this year," Vecenie said. "I'm really excited about what the Houston Rockets are going to look like this year. ... I will watch probably the first, like, 12 games that Houston plays. ... I want to figure out what exactly the situation looks like, I want to figure out what the kids look like, are they going to let Reed Sheppard be the primary backup point guard? How do they use Amen Thompson? ... I am so fascinated by this team. I am so interested in every single thing they're going to do."
If Sheppard is able to fit seamlessly into Houston's lineup and Thompson is able to take another step forward, the Rockets should be in contention for a playoff spot for the first time since 2019-20 when James Harden was still on the roster.
According to his head coach, Thompson not only improved his skill set this summer, but added a muscle and significantly increased his strength.
