Will This Be the Year the Rockets Break Their Golden State Struggles?
Since acquiring James Harden in a trade from the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Houston Rockets' playoff history has been largely defined by their meetings with the Golden State Warriors. Houston lost to Golden State in the Western Conference Finals in 2015 before losing again in the first round the next year. The two teams met again in 2018, when the Warriors won a dramatic seven-game conference finals series, and then again in 2019.
Now, the two teams will meet again in the 2025 playoffs as the Rockets try to redeem their past failures and kickstart the new era of Houston basketball.
Houston's top players will be a big reason behind how successful the Rockets can be against the Warriors. The matchups this season have been defensive battles, as players on both teams have struggled to score consistently.
The last few head-to-heads have gone in favor of the Rockets, leveling up their defense to a new level in their most recent game. Houston's defense, led by Amen Thompson, held Stephen Curry to just three points on a difficult long 3-pointer to end the first half.
There were a few signs from that game that bode well for the Rockets as they prepare for their first postseason series in the Ime Udoka era.
First, Houston's defense is a legitimate threat. Curry found a few open shots in the second half during an uncharacteristically cold shooting night. However, the Rockets proved their defense is capable of slowing down even the best offenses. Tari Eason is the team's best passing lanes defender, swatting the ball away on passes. Jabari Smith Jr. is a solid rim protector and help defender. Dillon Brooks is a disruptive on-ball defender, and Amen Thompson is an athletic mix of all of their traits.
The Rockets swarm around on the defensive end, and especially key in on star-level guards. Part of their success is from their constant effort on defense as well as their physicality and athleticism.
Houston may have the defensive depth to try to manage the production from Curry and Jimmy Butler. However, it's not likely that either of those two players will be shut out for a whole series.
The Rockets need their offense to contribute to their efforts as well. Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun can change games when their offense is functioning at a high level. Green is an explosive three-level scorer who looks unstoppable when he's hot. Sengun is an intelligent, physical player with finesse and the most consistent isolation scoring on the team. Both players will be relied on to make shots and create open looks for Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks and Smith Jr.
The Rockets will have to survive offensive flurries and pesky defense against the Warriors. The Rockets have played several close games against Golden State, but the team may not respond the same way to big plays as it did during the regular season.
Maintaining focus is key for the Rockets as they attempt to dispel old demons and move onto a new era of the franchise. Houston has won the past couple of games against the Warriors and will attempt to carry the momentum into the postseason.