With Trade Interest, Rockets 'Monitoring' Donovan Mitchell in Cleveland
The Houston Rockets are in a great position to make a significant move this offseason. They have several young players who could please teams, and after landing the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Houston could package a prominent selection in a potential deal.
Despite stating that he "likes" his team in April, general manager Rafael Stone could have his eye set on one All-Star guard. According to The Athletic's Kelly Iko, the Rockets are monitoring Donovan Mitchell's situation with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
"The Rockets are among those interested in the 27-year-old and have been monitoring his situation for months, league sources say.
"The Cavaliers guard’s delay in inking a long-term extension, coupled with another disheartening playoff exit, only adds to speculation about his future. Such a move for an All-NBA type player would be more suitable than for others who could potentially be available," — Kelly Iko
Mitchell has been one of the league's top guards since he began his career as a member of the Utah Jazz during the 2017 NBA Draft. He has averaged 26.6 points in his career and was traded to the Cavaliers in September 2022.
Mitchell is eligible to sign a long-term deal with the franchise this summer. Cleveland was eliminated from the 2024 playoffs in the second round of the Eastern Conference semifinals by the Boston Celtics. Mitchell averaged 31.7 points in three of the five games played against Boston.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Rockets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.