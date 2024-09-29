Yahoo Sports Ranks Jabari Smith Jr. Among League's Best No. 4 Options
Jabari Smith Jr.'s rookie season left many feeling underwhelmed. At the onset, he seemed to really struggle with the transition from the college game to the pro game.
In college, he appeared to be a 3-point sniper- to the tune of 42 percent from deep. That long-range shooting stroke seemed to have vanished once he got drafted by the Houston Rockets.
Furthermore, Smith initially appeared to have lost the confidence of his jumper. At times, he appeared indecisive, as he'd second guess and overthink.
Smith closed the season on a tear and continued that spark through the Summer League of 2023.
Year two saw a much different player, as Smith virtually saw increases in every statistical category. Granted, the Rockets finally implemented structure on the court with the hire of Ime Udoka, a former player who holds his players accountable to a high degree.
Heading into his third season, Smith is expected to be one of the league's breakout players, as he understands his role and expectations under the aforementioned Udoka.
In fact, Yahoo Sports' Ben Rohrbach compiled a list of the league's better No.4 options and Smith nearly cracked the top 10, coming in 13th.
Smith becomes eligible for a rookie-scale extension at the conclusion of the 2024-25 season, which could force the Rockets' brass to make some key decisions, as Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun will be due extensions at the same time.
