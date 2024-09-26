Yahoo Sports Ranks Rockets' Alperen Sengun as League's 18th-Best Co-Star
On Tuesday, Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta made a bold claim, stating that the Rockets have the deepest roster in the league. Granted, it's not a far-fectched claim, as the Rockets certainly have a formidable stockpile of young prospects.
The franchise had four players in CBS Sports' top-100 list. In addition, Jalen Green ranked as one of Yahoo Sports' best go-to scorers.
Alperen Sengun also ranked as one of writer Ben Rohrbach's best "number two options", as the Turkish star came in as the league's 18th-best secondary option.
Sengun's placement on the list is a bit of a head-scratcher, as he was the Rockets' top scoring option in 2023-24, with averages of 21.1 points on a team-best 53.7 percent from the field. In fact, the Rockets' second-best scoring option last season was Jalen Green, who averaged 19.6 points, although Green arguably has more upside as a dynamic scorer.
By the same token, Sengun also hasn't reached his full potential as a bucket-getter, as he still hasn't developed a reliable outside shot. This is what makes it difficult to place Sengun in the same conversations as Nikola Jokic and Domantas Sabonis, although he's constantly compared to those two, due to his ability to operate as a facilitator at the center position.
Perhaps this upcoming season from Sengun will make everyone a believer.
