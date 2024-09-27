Yahoo Sports Ranks Rockets' Fred VanVleet Among League's Best No. 3 Options
To many, Fred VanVleet's contract with the Houston Rockets within the opening hours of free agency in 2023 was a gross overpay. On the surface, it's hard to dispute that belief, as $128 million over three years (roughly $42 million annually) is quite a bit of dough for someone who's never made an All-NBA team.
And likely never will.
But the devil is in the details. VanVleet's deal only had a two-year guarantee, meaning this season is technically the final year of his contract, as year three includes a team option. In addition, the Rockets had to spend their cap space, without having much of a draw after being bottom-feeders for several years.
Irrespective of the contract, VanVleet has been valuable for the franchise, both on and off the court. in the locker room, he's been the consummate professional, bringing his championship experience to a team that's trying to take a leap.
On the floor, VanVleet was one of the best floor generals, limiting his turnovers while also averaging a career-best 8.1 assists. Yahoo Sports' Ben Rohrbach cited VanVleet as the league's 13th-best third option, ranking ahead of the likes of Bradley Beal, Austin Reaves, Dejounte Murray, and Michael Porter Jr.
VanVleet also had one of his better seasons from long-range, making 38.7 percent on 8 attempts.
