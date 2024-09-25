Yahoo Sports Ranks Rockets' Jalen Green as NBA's 28th-Best 'Go-To Guy'
Heading into the 2021 NBA Draft, the Houston Rockets found themselves in a tough spot. They were clearly not going to have a shot at Cade Cunningham, the best prospect in the class, as they held the second overall pick.
And they had a number of different needs, which can oftentimes make it challenging to prioritize skillsets. If they wanted a defensive-minded big man, USC's Evan Mobley was there for the taking.
If they wanted a professional scorer, Jalen Green was the pick. Ultimately, Green's offensive potential proved too difficult to pass up on.
Through Green's first three seasons, he's had a barrage of scoring explosions. He's just not quite been as consistent as one would hope, as the bulk of his damage has taken place after the All-Star break.
Last season, Green absolutely put on a show in March, averaging 28.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.9 assists- good enough for Western Conference Player of the Month. Green flashed the ability to be a three-level scorer, shooting 49.2 percent from the field and 40.8 percent from deep.
The following month, however, Green regressed back towards the mean, averaging 17.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 38.4 percent from the field, and 29 percent from deep.
Heading into the 2024-25 season, Yahoo Sports' Ben Rohrbach compiled a list of the league's top go-to guys and Green came in 28th, although he was selected as the Rockets' primary scoring option nonetheless.
This season will be Green's biggest season to-date, as he strives to prove he's worthy of a rookie-scale extension, which the Rockets' brass decided against granting him this summer.
