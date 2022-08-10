Skip to main content

Yao Ming, Troll of Rockets Wives and/or Girlfriends

Beyond the numbers, the 7-6 All-Star also frequently displayed a clever sense of humor that kept this teammates in the locker room amused.
Yao Ming was not just a giant.

He was also, as it turns out, a giant troll.

The Chinese superstar made history on the court with the NBA’s Houston Rockets, from 2002 to 2011 becoming one of the “biggest” stars - literally and figuratively - in the league and in the world.

But beyond the numbers, the 7-6 perennial All-Star also frequently displayed a clever sense of humor that kept this teammates in the locker room amused.

That particular talent was recently revealed by former Houston teammate Shane Battier. Per Battier …

Ming politely extended a party invite to his teammates back in the day, the event being a classy charity gala he and his wife were hosting.

Battier, speaking while a guest on Showtime's “Forgotten Seasons,” offers up the story … 

"Yeah, Yao told a great story. He had a charity event. At one night, he came to the guys in the locker room and said, 'Hey, guys, I want to invite you to my charity event this week, it's so and so in Houston. Please bring your wives or please bring your girlfriends. Please, don't bring both.”

Battier appreciated the joke immediately, responding by saying, “That’s really good, Yao.”

And the reflections from Battier on Yao today?

“He pretended he didn't speak English very well so people would leave him alone,,” Battier said, “but he was actually hilarious. Yao was one of my most favorite teammates of all time."

Injuries took a toll on Yao Ming, causing his brilliant career to be shortened. But he left his mark on Houston, on the game and on the planet with his awe-inspiring performances … and he left a huge mark on the NBA locker room of the Houston Rockets thanks to his personality.

