One Area the Rockets have to Improve on Next Season
The Houston Rockets improved in many areas last season. They improved their overall defense and 3-point shooting and set a franchise record by averaging only 12.7 turnovers a game. All of those improvements led to the Rockets' record going from 22 wins in 2022-23 to 41 wins last season.
Even with all the improvements, there are a few areas the Rockets can improve on. In part six and the final article of my deep dive, I look at the Rockets drive stats from 2023-24.
Rockets Must Drive Basket More and Finish
One of the best ways to pressure a defense is by getting to the basket. Consistently going to the rim makes your offense easier and forces the defense to guard the entire court. That could lead to foul trouble for your opponent and easy points for your offense.
Last season, the Rockets were 24th in drives per game, averaging only 44.5. They were a little better at finishing those drives, finishing 20th in drives to the basket field goal percentage at 48.5% on those possessions. You can look at the top ten teams in this category to show the importance of getting to the basket.
Only one out of the top ten teams didn't make the playoffs. The two teams that made the finals finished third and fourth in driving field goal percentage. Both teams were closer to the bottom in total drives, but they were also two of the better 3-point shooting teams to compensate for the lack of drives per game.
Of course, if the Rockets can improve their 3-point shooting, driving to the basket will not be as important. However, the Rockets have finished in the bottom ten in 3-point shooting in the last four seasons. Driving to the basket could open up more shots from beyond the arc for a team that struggles from deep, like the Rockets.
Players like Fred VanVleet have to improve their drive percentage. The veteran led the team in drives to the basket but was last among starters in finishing those drives. Sengun led the team in drive to the basket field goal percentage, and you have to expect Sengun to lead in this category again next season.
If the Rockets can improve in this area next season, it will significantly improve their overall offensive output and maybe propel them into the playoffs.
