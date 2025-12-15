Rockets Legend, Hall of Famer Explains Jump from High School to NBA

Tracy McGrady is one of the most effortless scorers that we've ever seen. He was smooth and fluid, while also boasting elite athleticism.

At 6-foot-8, McGrady towered over opponents. And he had underrated court vision. The Rockets traded for him in his eighth season, at which point he had just led the league in scoring in consecutive seasons.

The Hall of Fame wing had made four All-NBA teams prior to his arrival in Houston and had been to four All-Star teams as well.

Houston traded Kelvin Cato, Steve Francis and Cuttino Mobley in exchange for McGrady in 2004.

McGrady spent a total of 15 seasons in the NBA, with six of them coming with the Rockets.

After an illustrious high school career that saw McGrady go directly to the NBA out of high school.

But McGrady didn't necessarily want that pathway, as he hoped to star collegiately. As he explained on the Complex Sneakers podcast, a conversation with sneaker executive Sonny Vaccarro changed his calculus on going to college.

"This is all new to me. I don't understand what I'm getting into.

I just remember one day I'm in my coach's office and Sonny's on the phone.

And I had taken a visit to Kentucky, I had taken a visit to Florida State. And they got a bag waiting for me at either stop.

I can talk about that now.

This is like 1997. They got a bag for me but I'm like man I want to go to college.

Sonny is like nah, Adidas wants to give you $12 million out of high school. So its like, this is where you need to go.

I got this lined up for you and then, you know, after these three years we do what you supposed to do, we're gonna have another bigger deal for you.

He's like just look at Kobe. Look at how I got Kobe lined up.

So we have those conversations.

Well, I see what he's done for Kobe. I see what he tried to do for MJ but Kobe, now, is fresh. I gotta do with it."

McGrady made headlines over the summer when he stated that he could've won championships with the Los Angeles Lakers if he was also paired with Shaquille O'Neal, like Kobe Bryant.

Specifically, he stated that he would've had the same fate if he was on those Lakers teams instead of Kobe Bryant.

McGrady is viewed as one of the best scoring wings ever and one of the best players to never win a championship.

His Rockets tenure was marred by disappointment, by way of first-round postseason exits.

Although McGrady and Yao Ming was a Hall of Fame duo, one of them was seemingly always injured.