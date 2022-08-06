Skip to main content

PODCAST: Was Passing On Evan Mobley A Mistake For Rockets?

A year after selecting Jalen Green over Evan Mobley, would the Houston Rockets make a different decision if given a chance to redo the 2021 NBA Draft?

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets drafted Jalen Green during the 2021 NBA Draft.

The franchise selected Green after missing out on the Big 12 Freshman of the Year winner in Cade Cunningham. But Houston decided Green would be a better draft choice by passing on Evan Mobley, who went No. 3 to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

One year later, the Rockets are all-in on Green as their new franchise star. But CBS Sports believe the Rockets would select Mobley with their No. 2 pick if the league held a re-draft.

On the latest installment of Bleav in the Rockets podcast, Rockets beat reporter Coty M. Davis dives into the discussion on determining whether or not the Rockets made a mistake by passing on Mobley for Green.

Mobley was an early favorite for Rookie of the Year honors before a nagging ankle injury sidelined him for 13 games. 

By averaging 15.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks across 69 games, Mobley played a significant role in helping the Cavaliers achieve their most successful campaign in the post-LeBron-James era. Cleveland finished the 2021-22 season with a 44-38 record.

With Mobley going second to the Rockets, Green fell to the Orlando Magic at five. The Cavaliers went with reigning ROY winner Scottie Barnes with the No. 3 selection.

