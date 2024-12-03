Rockets Are Potential Suitor to Trade For Heat Star Jimmy Butler
The Houston Rockets have been listed as a potential destination for Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler, per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. Butler has been the face of the Heat since 2019, leading the team to two NBA Finals appearances in 2020 and 2023.
The Rockets, along with the Dallas Mavericks, were cited as potential destinations for Butler, whose contract expires after this season if he declines his $52.4 million player option for the 2025-26 season. Even at his age, Butler moves the needle for a team looking to contend.
"Within league circles, there’s been quiet discourse about whether the Houston Rockets or Dallas Mavericks will eventually land Butler, a Texas native, should he and Miami decide to part ways," Scotto wrote. "For now, however, the Rockets are among the top teams with a young core, and the Mavericks remain a contender in the tightly competitive Western Conference. It’s also worth noting executives who’ve checked in on Butler got the impression that Miami wants to figure out their star’s future after the season."
Butler, who is 35 years old, is averaging 18.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.8 assists this season. The Heat are currently 9-10 and hold the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference. This would be a pivotal move around the league if Butler landed in Houston that would make waves throughout both of the NBA’s conferences.
