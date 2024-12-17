Rockets Rising Star Amen Thompson Is More Than a Defender
The Houston Rockets have one of the league’s top defenders on the bench in Amen Thompson. He has been one of the anchors of a top-5 defensive team. His athleticism and physicality give him the skills to stay in front of elite offensive players. However, Thompson may have layers to his game outside of just his defense.
The Rockets initially intended to use Thompson as a large guard due to his ball handling and passing skills in the Overtime Elite system. He’s since been the team’s de facto backup wing, coming into games along with benchmate Tari Eason to wreak havoc on opposing offenses.
Thompson's defense is his best trait, but there may be some additional benefits to his game that could still be uncovered, notably on the offensive end.
The offensive side of the ball for Thompson has been comprised of mostly timely cuts to the basket for passes and fast break opportunities. He's thrived in the dunker spot, lying in wait for quick passes from the likes of Alperen Sengun, Fred VanVleet and Jalen Green.
His quick leaping ability and his vertical help Thompson elevate and finish faster then most defensive players can recover. It's why he's so proficient at chase down blocks as well. He finds his spots and creates strong options for his teammates once they get into the paint. He usually makes his off-ball moves at the right times, displaying a strong basketball IQ as well.
His basketball IQ has the potential to show itself when he has the ball as well.
Every now and then, Thompson flashes a move with the ball in his hands that reflects some true skill. He utilizes effective ball fakes and evasive moves on drives, making it difficult for defenders to slow down Thompson's momentum toward the rim.
Thompson has shown some sporadic ability to hit moving mid-range shots and has even had good shooting nights from three-point land. However, his jumper can't be described as consistent. Without a reliable jumpshot, Thompson will likely have to depend on his ability to rim run for his offensive game to take a new level. It's not a fair expectation for Thompson to become a strong shooter in his career, but there is precedent for elite athletes dominating the paint with the ball in their hands.
The main thing holding Thompson back from becoming a true offense force is his ball handle.
Other elite slashers have developed an ability to create leverage and exploit the advantage to get to the basket. Players like Giannis Antetokounmpo and prime Russell Westbrook are players who never relied on an outside shot. Their strengths were highlighted by getting to the basket almost at will, and finishing strong at the bucket even through contact.
Both Westbrook and Antetokounmpo are notable for their strength and speed. Thompson has the speed, and he's not far from a comparable amount of strength either for such a young player. What he does not have is a consistent weapon to create leverage with the ball in his hands.
Westbrook had a quality handle, and his first step was a consistent and deadly weapon. Antetokounmpo uses his length to simply step around defenders or bully them down low.
While Thompson's athleticism may be reminiscent of those players, his ball-handling skills are not nearly at the same level as Westbrook, and his natural size pales in comparison of Antetokounmpo.
Thompson isn't doomed for not having a strong handle at this point of his career. All-Star players, notably Paul George, provide evidence of players growing in that area as they progress. He already has some offensive creativity; he now just needs that to convey when he is forced to put the ball on the floor. A consistent handle will improve his ability to get to the rim for efficient shots, and he'll open more opportunities for passes on kick-outs.
Thompson is already a important contributor to a postseason contender. There is room for his game to grow even further.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitterto stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.