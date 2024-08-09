Rockets To Host Second Annual Back to School Bash
The Houston Rockets are continuing their tradition of giving back to the community this weekend as they host their second annual back-to-school bash on Saturday, Aug. 10, in partnership with the Houston Parks and Recreation Department. The event will be open to the public and includes handing out school supplies and backpacks donated by Reliant (while supplies last).
Last offseason the Rockets held the first back-to-school bash where Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr and Amen Thompson helped pass out supplies and hosted a basketball clinic.
For this year's event, Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate will be in attendance to help pass out school supplies and conduct his own basketball clinic for the kids. Students from kindergarten through the eighth grade will have the opportunity to receive backpacks filled with supplies. Children's Memorial Hermann will also be on-site to conduct free back-to-school health screenings and scoliosis testing on a first-come, first-served basis.
Along with the giveaways and basketball clinics, there will be inflatables, video gaming trucks, plus much more. The event runs from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. CT at Sunnyside Community Center (3502 Bellfort Ave, Houston, TX 77051).
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.