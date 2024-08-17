The 5 Most Intriguing Matchups for the Rockets Next Season
The 2024-25 schedule for the Houston Rockets dropped on Thursday, and we have now had a couple of days to break it down. The Rockets went from a bottoming team for three seasons straight to pushing the Golden State Warriors for the final play-in spot last season.
For the 2024-25 schedule, the Rockets have some intriguing matchups throughout the season that could produce great highlights and viral moments. Let's look at the season's five most intriguing matchups.
Five most intriguing matchups
Oct. 26 @ San Antonio Spurs
The Rockets first intriguing matchup will be against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs. The heated rivalry between the Rockets and Spurs had cooled down the last several seasons before the 2023-24 season. Both teams have been in rebuilding mode for a while, and the games didn't hold as much meaning until last season.
A couple of things changed last season. The Spurs drafted one of the best, if not the best, rookies in the previous two decades and completely changed the trajectory of their franchise. The Rockets went from the basement the prior three seasons to contending for a play-in spot last season. Despite falling short, the Rockets still finished with a respectable 41-41 record.
Another aspect of the renewed rivalry is the matchup in the middle between Alperen Sengun and Victor Wembanyama. Sengun went supernova in their last matchup, scoring a career-high 45 points and pulling down 16 rebounds in the Rocket's March 5 win. After the game, Sengun was the talk of the NBA after his dominant performance against the eventual Rookie of the Year.
Unfortunately, that would be the last matchup of the season between the two young centers, as Sengun suffered a devasting season-ending injury in the last minute against the Sacramento Kings a few days later. You have to believe Wembanyama will be more than ready for this game, considering he was outplayed in every aspect of their last matchup.
Nov. 2 vs. the Golden State Warriors
If you are a Rockets fan, I am sure you dont need to be reminded that the Rockets have not beaten the Golden State Warriors since Corona was just seen as a beer commercial. The Rockets have not won a game against the Warriors since Feb. 20, 2020. That is 13 straight losses at the hands of Stephen Curry and the Golden State.
The Rockets and Warriors surprisingly battled for the final play-in spot last season after the Rockets went on a season-long 11-game winning streak in March. The thrill of a possible playoff spot was shortlived, as the Rockets followed that 11-game winning streak with a five-game losing streak, including a loss to the Warriors that destroyed any chance at the playoffs. The Rockets finally have an opportunity to end the five-year losing streak to the Warriors in November.
Jan. 5 vs the Los Angeles Lakers
From day one, Ime Udoka said he wanted the Rockets to have the reputation of being a tough team that doesn't back down to anyone. The recent run-in with LeBron James showed the entire NBA that this was a different Rockets team. Udoka wasn't the only Rocket that has had run-ins with James. During the offseason, the Rockets brought in the number one LeBron antagonist, Dillon Brooks. Brooks didn't waste any time renewing his rivalry with LeBron. Brooks told Rockets on SI that he was ready to "lock him up."
This year's matchup against the Lakers will not only have several storylines but could also have playoff implications, with both teams expecting to battle for the last few playoff spots.
Nov. 26 @ Minnesota Timberwolves
Just like the Warriors, the Rockets have struggled against the Minnesota Timberwolves in recent history. They have lost nine out of the last ten matchups, with most losses by double digits. Not only have they blown the Rockets out several games recently, but they have mocked them along the way.
The Rockets must beat the upper-echelon teams like the Timberwolves to take that next step.
April 13 vs Denver Nuggets
The Rockets close the regular season with a matchup against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. This game is intriguing for a couple of reasons. The Sengun and Jokic matchup has been one of the best center matchups in the last couple of years. Sengun has been labeled "baby Jokic" since coming into the league. Sengun has spoken numerous times about his respect for Jokic.
Sengun has also mentioned wanting to move away from the "baby Jokic" label and blaze his own trail. Next season, Sengun can take that next step from being an up-and-coming star to having his name mentioned with other All-Stars.
Another interesting aspect of this matchup is the timing of the game. The Rockets could be fighting for a playoff spot until the last day of the regular season, and the game against the Nuggets could decide whether they move on to the playoffs or watch them from their couch.
