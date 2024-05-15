Inside The Rockets

NBA Trade Idea Sends Luke Kennard to Rockets

The Houston Rockets get some 3-point shooting help in a mock trade.

Jeremy Brener

Mar 16, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Luke Kennard (10) shoots for three as
Mar 16, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Luke Kennard (10) shoots for three as / Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Houston Rockets are looking for some upgrades in the 3-point shooting department this summer, and they may find one on the trade market.

Bleacher Report suggested an idea of the Rockets trading for Memphis Grizzlies sharpshooter Luke Kennard in exchange for Jae'Sean Tate and Jock Landale.

"The up-and-coming Houston Rockets were one of the feel-good stories of this season, but they finished the campaign 20th in points per 100 possessions, 24th in effective field-goal percentage and 23rd in three-point percentage," Bleacher Report writes. "They could use a dedicated floor-spacer and outside shooter like Kennard to loosen things up for Amen Thompson and Jalen Green's slashing and Alperen Şengün's post work. Kennard is a career 43.9 percent three-point shooter, but he's had trouble maintaining a consistent role at each of his last two stops (Memphis and the Los Angeles Clippers). The rotation could be crowded in Houston, too. But again, the Rockets could really use a consistent, dangerous threat from the outside."

Kennard, who turns 28 next month, averaged 11 points per game while shooting 45 percent from beyond the 3-point line last season with the Grizzlies.

The price for Kennard's services shouldn't send the Rockets the other way, either. Tate and Landale are two fringe rotation pieces who can provide key minutes in stretches but likely won't be seen as long-term options for the Rockets.

Kennard isn't exactly that either, but he fulfills a need that those two don't, and that should be enough for the Rockets to entertain this offer if it were available.

Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Rockets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.