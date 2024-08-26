Trade Idea: Rockets Land Coveted Star for Extremely High Price
Much has been made about the Houston Rockets' desire to win now. For months we've seen a considerable amount of digital ink spilled regarding the Rockets' interest to make a major trade for a marquee player.
Things seemingly heated up this offseason, when ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski linked the franchise to the Phoenix Suns' duo of Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. Suns owner Mat Ishbia took to social media to put a damper on reports regarding the availability of either player.
The Rockets are more than willing to wait for the Suns to implode and hit the dreaded restart button, which will only be a matter of time.
USA Today's The Wrightway Sports Network concocted a deal between the two franchises that would send Booker to Houston, in exchange for a package that would be very difficult for the Suns to turn down.
The framework is below:
Rockets land: Devin Booker
Suns land: Jalen Green, Tari Eason, Cam Whitmore, Two future first-round picks (including swaps with the Nets)
Let's pause for a second. That's an albatross of a deal.
First off, is Booker worth all of that for Houston? Perhaps it depends on how high you are on him.
Secondly, this deal doesn't work financially, as the Rockets would have to also throw in Steven Adams and Jeff Green (which surely wouldn't be a sticking point for Houston).
The writer's explanation is below:
"In Houston, Devin Booker would team up with Alperen Şengün, forming a potentially lethal duo. Şengün, known for his high basketball IQ, passing ability, and post-game, has drawn comparisons to Nikola Jokić. Pairing him with a dynamic scorer like Booker could create a similar chemistry to the one that Jokić and Jamal Murray have developed in Denver. Booker’s scoring versatility and Şengün’s playmaking would make them one of the most dangerous duos in the league, capable of leading the Rockets deep into the playoffs.
The Rockets have been steadily building a young and promising roster, but the addition of Devin Booker could be a game-changer. Booker’s elite scoring ability and experience would provide a significant boost to Houston’s offense and leadership. The Rockets’ current roster features young talents like Jabari Smith Jr., Amen Thompson, Reed Sheppard, and Alperen Sengun. Adding Booker would create a formidable offensive duo with Sengun, reminiscent of the successful pairing between Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray in Denver."
He continues.
"Adding Devin Booker would give the Rockets an immediate scoring threat and a leader with playoff experience. His ability to create shots and make plays for others would complement the existing talents of Jabari Smith Jr., Amen Thompson, and Alperen Sengun.
This proposed trade between the Houston Rockets and the Phoenix Suns is a bold move that could benefit both teams. For Houston, acquiring Devin Booker would accelerate their path to contention, while Phoenix would gain two promising young talents and valuable draft assets. With both Green and Whitmore having demonstrated their potential, this trade could set the stage for a new era of success for both franchises."
Although this is a steep price, it's likely close to the Suns' asking price for their young superstar, especially since they don't want to move him. The good thing for the Rockets is that it would be very difficult for another team to outbid them in a deal for Booker, based on this framework.
