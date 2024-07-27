What to Expect From Rockets Forward Tari Eason This Season
Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason made his mark in the 2022-23 season. He was an Iron Man, playing in all 82 games and averaging 9.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.2 steals. Despite a season-ending injury in 2023-24, he showcased promise and potential, averaging 9.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.4 steals on better efficiency in roughly the same amount of minutes.
Eason appeared in just 22 games last season before undergoing surgery on a benign growth in his lower leg. The 23-year-old is on track to be available for training camp, returning to contribute to a Rockets squad hoping to make a push into the playoffs.
Eason will have a noticeable impact in Houston once he returns. His physical tools allow him to be so successful under the basket. His quickness allows him to drive to the basket effectively and finish above the rim. His agility helps him guard multiple positions on defense, making him a valuable asset in switches. He can rebound at an effective rate off the ball despite being 6-foot-8.
Eason’s defensive instincts are remarkable. He disrupts passing lanes, contests shots and rebounds well for his size. Given this Houston roster's abundance of wing talent, head coach Ime Udoka might be better off working Eason in at the power forward more often than the small forward spot. Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, Cam Whitmore, and Amen Thompson will be sharing time on the wing, so it would be best to have Eason back up Jabari Smith Jr. at the four, especially because of his rebounding prowess.
The expectation is for Eason to be impactful off the bench for the Rockets. They're a young team trying to build with their core of drafted talent, and Eason has shown he's in that group. He can score, but will most likely be effective on the defensive end or in other ways off the ball.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.