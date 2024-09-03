Austin Spurs Complete Multi-Team Trade, Acquire Nathan Mensah's Rights
The Austin Spurs have finalized a significant trade, acquiring the returning player rights of center Nathan Mensah. This deal, part of a multi-team transaction, sees Motor City Cruise receiving the returning player rights of forward RaiQuan Gray and a 2025 second-round pick from the Oklahoma City Blue.
Mensah, who spent last season on a two-way contract with the Charlotte Hornets, appeared in 25 games.
Gray, a versatile forward, was initially selected 59th overall in the 2021 NBA Draft by the Brooklyn Nets. In his brief NBA career, Gray has shown flashes of potential, averaging 9.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game while shooting 55.2% from the field and an impressive 41.7% from beyond the arc. Gray's last stint in the NBA was with the San Antonio Spurs, where he appeared in three games, contributing 7.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per contest.
In the NBA G League, Gray has been a consistent performer. Last season with the Austin Spurs, he posted solid numbers, averaging 15.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 3.4 assists in 27.9 minutes per game. Over his G League career, Gray holds averages of 12.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.3 assists in 114 games.
Mensah, 6-foot-10, brings a strong defensive game to the table, which the Spurs organization highly values. His addition comes at a crucial time as the Spurs look to build a competitive roster around their young core.
As the G League season approaches, both players will have the opportunity to make their mark and potentially earn a call-up to the NBA.