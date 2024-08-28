Austin Spurs Name Ex-Knicks Staffer Scott King as Head Coach
The Austin Spurs have named Scott King as their new head coach, making him the 10th head coach in franchise history.
King joins the Spurs after spending five seasons with the New York Knicks, where he most recently served as the assistant director of player development.
King began his coaching career in 2017 as a video intern with the Indiana Mad Ants, the G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers. He later worked as a video intern with the Detroit Pistons during the 2018-19 season. In 2019, King was hired by the Knicks as their head video coordinator, a position he held for three seasons before being promoted to assistant director of player development for the 2022-23 season.
Adrian Wojnarowski first reported on Aug. 9 that King would be the new head coach for the Austin Spurs, and the team has now made it official. King, who was highly regarded in the Knicks organization and throughout the league, also played a key role in advising Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau on coach’s challenges, making critical decisions during games.