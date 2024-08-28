Blake Wesley’s Make-or-Break Year: Can He Earn His Place in San Antonio?
Blake Wesley's NBA journey has been anything but smooth, but that might be exactly what the San Antonio Spurs expected when they drafted him in 2022.
A long, athletic guard with raw talent, Wesley was always seen as a project—a player with the potential to shine but needing time and patience to develop. Now, entering his third season, the big question is: Will Wesley finally start to show that he belongs, or will he get lost in the Spurs' increasingly crowded backcourt?
Wesley’s first two years in the league were a rollercoaster. He flashed moments of brilliance, but more often than not, he struggled to find consistency, particularly on offense. As a rookie, Wesley averaged just 5.0 points per game, shooting a dismal 32.1% from the field. His sophomore season showed some improvement, with his shooting percentage climbing to 47.4%, but his playing time remained limited, and his impact on the game was still more potential than production.
But if there’s one thing that’s kept Wesley in the conversation, it’s his energy and defense—two things that Coach Gregg Popovich and the Spurs organization value immensely. Wesley’s athleticism and intensity have never been in doubt. He’s the kind of player who picks up full court, hounds ball handlers, and brings relentless effort every time he steps on the floor.
“From day one, I knew Blake was coming,” teammate Devin Vassell said in March. “He’s always had energy—training camp, summer league, whenever it was, he was always picking up full court and turning people.”
That kind of hustle is exactly what the Spurs are looking for as they focus on building a strong defensive identity. And in a team where defense is the cornerstone, Wesley’s ability to disrupt opponents could make him an essential piece of the puzzle. The problem is, he’s competing for minutes in a backcourt that’s stacked with talent. With Chris Paul now in the mix, alongside young guards like Malaki Branham and Tre Jones, Wesley’s opportunities might be few and far between.
So where does that leave him? Wesley is too talented to spend more time in the G-League, where he’s proven he can dominate, but he hasn’t yet shown enough consistency to earn a regular spot in the Spurs’ rotation. His struggles in this past summer league, where he still looked raw, have only added to the uncertainty surrounding his future.
Yet, there’s still reason for optimism. Wesley’s defensive potential is significant, and if he can channel his energy into more disciplined play, he could carve out a role as a high-impact defender off the bench. Popovich has always had a soft spot for players who bring effort and intensity, and if Wesley can continue to develop, he might just earn the trust of his coach and a steady role on the team.
As the 2024-25 season approaches, Wesley’s journey will be one to watch. Can he take the next step and become a key contributor for the Spurs, or will he struggle to find his footing in a competitive backcourt? For Wesley, this season could be make-or-break—a chance to prove that he’s more than just a project and that he belongs in the NBA for the long haul.