Chris Paul and Stephon Castle: A Mentor-Mentee Duo to Watch in San Antonio
Stephon Castle, the No. 4 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, is poised to make a significant impact for the San Antonio Spurs.
The 19-year-old combo guard from Covington, Ga., arrives in the NBA after a standout season at the University of Connecticut, where he played a key role in the Huskies' national championship run. At 6-foot-6 and 215 pounds, Castle brings the size, versatility and skill set that the Spurs have been seeking to bolster their young and promising roster.
During his freshman year at UConn, Castle averaged 11.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, showcasing his ability to contribute across the board. His combination of size and playmaking ability makes him a unique asset for the Spurs, particularly as they look to develop a backcourt that can compete in the increasingly positionless modern NBA.
One of Castle's most intriguing qualities is his defensive versatility. With a 6-foot-9 wingspan, he has the physical tools to guard multiple positions, ranging from point guards to small forwards. His ability to navigate screens, dig into opposing ball handlers, and maintain his stance makes him a potential defensive anchor in the Spurs' lineup. Given San Antonio's emphasis on defense and its need for a player who can switch effectively on the perimeter, Castle is likely to find himself in the rotation early in his rookie season.
In terms of fit, Castle's versatility allows the Spurs to deploy him in various roles, depending on the lineup. He can play alongside another primary ball handler, or he can take on the lead guard responsibilities himself. His ability to finish at the rim, combined with his vision and passing, makes him a valuable asset in pick-and-roll situations, a staple of the Spurs' offense.
Offensively, Castle is a dynamic playmaker with a knack for breaking down defenses. His jittery, change-of-pace style makes him difficult to defend, and he has shown the ability to finish at the rim with consistency. Although his outside shooting is still developing, Castle has displayed flashes of potential from beyond the arc. During the NBA Combine, he impressed with a standing reach of 8-foot-6 and a max vertical leap of 37 inches.
Castle's early performances in the NBA Summer League provided a glimpse of what he can bring to the Spurs. In his debut, he posted 12 points, six rebounds, three assists, and zero turnovers, while shooting 2-of-4 from 3-point range. In another Summer League outing against the Trail Blazers, Castle recorded 22 points, five rebounds and four assists, showing his ability to lead a team and contribute across the board.
Unfortunately, Castle’s Summer League stint was cut short due to a right wrist sprain suffered during the performance. Despite the injury, his play was encouraging, particularly on the defensive end where he showed flashes of the potential that made him a top-four pick.
When the Spurs signed Chris Paul this summer, the move was met with excitement, largely due to the prospect of watching him run pick-and-rolls with Victor Wembanyama. The veteran point guard’s ability to orchestrate an offense is well-known, and his partnership with Wembanyama is expected to be a focal point of the Spurs' attack.
However, the true value of Paul’s presence in San Antonio may extend beyond his on-court contributions. One of the biggest beneficiaries of Paul’s arrival could be Castle himself.
Paul, who spent the previous season with the Golden State Warriors, played 58 games (18 starts) and averaged 9.2 points, 6.8 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 26.4 minutes per game. He concluded the season with the second-best assist-to-turnover ratio in the NBA (5.17). Over his storied 19-year career, Paul has averaged 17.5 points, 9.4 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 2.12 steals per game, showcasing his exceptional playmaking and defensive abilities.
He ranks third all-time in both assists and steals, trailing only Jason Kidd and John Stockton, and is the only player in NBA history with at least 22,000 points, 11,000 assists and 2,500 steals.
Paul’s career accolades include 11 All-NBA selections, nine All-Defensive Team selections, 12 All-Star appearances, and two Olympic gold medals. He’s also a two-time NBA All-Star Game MVP and was named the 2005-06 Rookie of the Year. His wealth of experience and success makes him a valuable mentor for young players.
This is where Paul’s influence could be transformative for Castle. Paul’s knowledge of the game, particularly in running pick-and-rolls and making smart decisions under pressure, will provide Castle with a masterclass in point guard play. But Paul’s mentorship will go beyond just the technical aspects of the game. He can teach Castle the nuances of timing, the importance of professionalism, how to lead a team, and how to navigate the challenges that come with being an NBA player.
The relationship between Castle and Paul could prove to be crucial in Castle’s development. Learning from a player of Paul’s caliber gives Castle the opportunity to refine his game, build his confidence, and understand what it takes to succeed at the highest level. The Spurs didn’t just bring Paul in for what he can do on the court; they brought him in to help shape the future of their young players, and Castle stands to gain the most from this mentorship.
As Castle begins his NBA journey, having Paul as a mentor could be the difference between being a good player and becoming a great one. The potential bond between Castle and Paul is something to watch closely, as it could have a lasting impact on the Spurs' future.