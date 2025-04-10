Inside The Spurs

Chris Paul's Message After Insane Finish to Warriors-Spurs Game

San Antonio Spurs veteran guard Chris Paul shares his thoughts on Harrison Barnes' game-winner vs the Golden State Warriors

Matt Guzman

Apr 9, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul (3) dribbles upcourt against the Golden State Warriors in the third quarter at Chase Center. / David Gonzales-Imagn Images
When Harrison Barnes' 27-foot buzzer-beater funneled through the rim to secure a road win for the San Antonio Spurs, it was them celebrating as if they'd clinched a postseason berth.

In reality, they were far from it, but that didn't change their mindset.

“I think there’s a competitiveness that you have to have in this league," Spurs veteran Chris Paul said. "Regardless, playing for something, not playing for something."

Paul wasn't in the game on the final sequence, so it was Stephon Castle who was tasked with delivering the inbound pass. As much confidence as Paul had in Barnes to execute the play San Antonio drew up, he had for Castle.

So, he went to Spurs acting coach Mitch Johnson and requested to remain on the bench.

"I said ‘Let them guys ride it out,'" Paul said. "I went up to Steph (Castle) and just said: ‘Manage the game.'"

The Spurs did. With their win, they sent Golden State down to the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference with only two games left to play. San Antonio might not have stood to gain anything standings-wise, but as Paul explained, it benefitted elsewhere.

"To see those guys get that confidence," he began, "who knows what it’s going to do for next year, but for right now, it was a great feeling.”

