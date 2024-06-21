NBA Draft: Spurs Making 8th Pick Available, per Report
As we approach less than a week until the 2024 NBA Draft, Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer reported that the San Antonio Spurs are open to moving their second pick of the first round.
"San Antonio has also made the No. 8 pick available, sources said," Fischer wrote on Friday.
The Spurs are slotted as the fourth and eighth picks in the 2024 NBA Draft, putting them in a prime position to add even more young talent or trade the picks for a seasoned veteran in the offseason.
Should San Antonio decide to make a trade with its eighth pick, in front of them are the Portland Trailblazers, who have also made their pick available as Fischer reported that they called the Houston Rockets about trading up for No. 3 overall. Behind the Spurs are the Memphis Grizzlies at No. 9, but they might also trade up to increase their chances of improving their frontcourt.
READ MORE: Could Devin Carter Be San Antonio’s Best Option?
San Antonio was rewarded late for its deal with the Toronto Raptors, in which the Canadian team traded away two second rounders and this year's first-round pick for Jakob Poeltl, giving the Spurs Khem Birch as well. The first-rounder was top-6 protected, but the lottery was not in Toronto's favor.
The Raptors earned the eighth pick overall, meaning they had to convey it to the Spurs, giving San Antonio a second top-10 pick — the only team this season with such an arrangement.
According to San Antonio Express-News reporter Tom Orsborn, who was in the drawing room for the NBA Lottery selection, San Antonio was one number away from earning the No. 1 overall pick for the second season in a row, but the final digit allowed it to go to the Atlanta Hawks.
The Spurs currently have a total of four picks: No. 4, No. 8, No. 35 (second round) and No. 48 (second round).
The 2024 NBA Draft is scheduled for June 26 and 27 in a new format giving each round its own day. Coverage from Brooklyn, New York will begin in the evening.
Here’s the complete order for the first round:
1. Atlanta
2. Washington
3. Houston (from Brooklyn)
4. San Antonio
5. Detroit
6. Charlotte
7. Portland
8. San Antonio (from Toronto)
9. Memphis
10. Utah
11. Chicago
12. Oklahoma City (from Houston)
13. Sacramento
14. Portland (from Golden State via Boston and Memphis)
15. Miami
16. Philadelphia
17. Los Angeles Lakers
18. Orlando
19. Toronto (from Indiana)
20. Cleveland
21. New Orleans (from Milwaukee)
22. Phoenix
23. Milwaukee (from New Orleans)
24. New York (from Dallas)
25. New York
26. Washington (from LA Clippers via Dallas and Oklahoma City)
27. Minnesota
28. Denver
29. Utah (from Oklahoma City via Toronto and Indiana)
30. Boston
Second Round:
31. Toronto (from Detroit via New York and LA Clippers)
32. Utah (from Washington via Detroit and Brooklyn)
33. Milwaukee (from Portland via Sacramento)
34. Portland (from Charlotte via Denver, Oklahoma City and New Orleans)
35. San Antonio
36. Indiana (from Toronto via Philadelphia, LA Clippers and Memphis)
37. Minnesota (from Memphis via Los Angeles Lakers, Washington and Oklahoma City)
38. New York (from Utah)
39. Memphis (from Brooklyn via Houston)
40. Portland (from Atlanta)
41. Philadelphia (from Chicago via Boston, San Antonio and New Orleans)
42. Charlotte (from Houston via Oklahoma City)
43. Miami
44. Houston (from Golden State via Atlanta)
45. Sacramento
46. LA Clippers (from Indiana via Memphis and Milwaukee)
47. Orlando
48. San Antonio (from Los Angeles Lakers via Memphis)
— Philadelphia (forfeited)
49. Indiana (from Cleveland)
50. Indiana (from New Orleans)
51. Washington (from Phoenix)
52. Golden State (from Milwaukee via Indiana)
53. Detroit (from New York via Philadelphia and Charlotte)
54. Boston (from Dallas via Sacramento)
55. Los Angeles Lakers (from LA Clippers)
56. Denver (from Minnesota via Oklahoma City)
57. Memphis (from Oklahoma City via Houston and Atlanta)
— Phoenix (from Denver via Orlando; forfeited by Phoenix)
58. Dallas (from Boston via Charlotte)