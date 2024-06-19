Spurs Draft Profile: The Pros and Cons of UConn Guard Stephon Castle
The 2024 NBA Draft is fast approaching, and as the San Antonio Spurs continue to weigh their options, there remains quite a few prospects they're keeping thier eye on.
Last season, Victor Wembanyama was the crown jewel of the draft. He brought a unique skillset to the table given his size, and was primed to be a rookie phenom. A year later, and it's safe to say he was exactly that. Now, teams are searching for this year's crown jewel, but it isn't as obvious.
Naturally, every team wants to improve through their draft picks. The Spurs are no exception, and luck for them, they'll get two chances in the first ten picks thanks to the Toronto Raptors. With them, they have the chance to add talented prospects to aid in their ongoing rebuilding process centered around Wembanyama, though their main need is finding a franchise point guard.
To that end, Stephon Castle emerges as a strong candidate for Brian Wright and company. He's one of eight main prospects the Spurs have, or are currently considering.
Here's what you need to know:
Basic Information
Name: Stephon Castle
Age: 19
Hometown: Covington, Georgia
School: University of Connecticut (UConn)
Height: 6'6"
Weight: 210 lbs
Wingspan: 6'9"
What Could Castle Bring to the Spurs?
Castle is easily an NBA-caliber player. Despite only having one season of experience, it was clear from the jump that his skillset was not only going to translate, but it'd make him a big asset to a team with good coaching.
The 19-year-old has what it takes to be a solid NBA defender, bringing effort and instensity to any matchup he faced last season. He's got good pace and a quick change of direction on him, so as he transitions from facing collegiate ball handlers to professional ones, he won't be nearly as lost.
On offense, Castle's ability to attack the rim through contact makes him an asset in the half-court and on fast break situations. For the Spurs, he'd be a reliable option on midrange floaters and jump shots off of screens, making him a good candidate to space the floor with Wembanyama.
Something to Watch
While there are plenty of upsides and a high potential for Castle, his shooting certainly needs work, and he still has more to prove before he can be trusted as a true point guard.
On the season, he shot under 30 percent from 3-point range — an unacceptable figure — but showed flashes of strong shooting on shots closer to the basket. If he's able to work on his pure shooting, it'd certainly help round him out as he searches for a role on any NBA squad.
As far as point-guarding goes, Castle has made clear that there were things he didn't get to showcase at UConn that he'd like to work on and put on display when the season rolls around.
"Probably just being on the ball more," he said when asked what skills he still wants to show. "Taking more shots, like off the dribble and stuff like that."
San Antonio needs a playmaker and someone who can get his teammates involved. Even if that doesn't end up being Castle's primary role, the defensive prowess he brings can help the Spurs build a core defensive unit that could propel them to more wins.
If San Antonio was to draft Castle, they'd likely do so with the No. 4 pick. High stakes, but if he pans out, he could be a true combo guard capable of wearing many hats.
Sounds enticing.