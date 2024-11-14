Fans and Media React to Spurs' 2024-25 City Edition Jerseys
People have romanticized the 1970's in every way, shape or form at this point, and as a writer who wasn't there as a witness, it all looks pretty cool.
But on Thursday, the San Antonio Spurs decided to depict a bit of 1970's flair of their own with the release of the team's 2024-25 City Edition jerseys. To Por Vida fans that have been around the block at least once, the jerseys should look similar to last year's City Editions, and that's a-ok.
The Spurs even decided to go with a themed release, shooting the video on what looks like old film cameras. Truth be told, it's probably a filter, but it's nice to be nostalgic for a bit, isn't it?
With the amount of debate that surrounds most City Edition releases, the Spurs decided to keep it low-key and classic, which has earned a tip of the cap from fans and media alike around the NBA.
Again, if it ain't broke, don't fix it. The Spurs went with this look for a reason - not many (or any, for that matter) truly disapproved of the team's City Edition look last year, and for good reason. A closer look will reveal that the jerseys aren't simply an all-white copy and paste, though. The official color is "glacier blue."
Some fans took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share their excitement for the return of the basic layout of the jerseys.
One of the graphics released from the team's official account stated that the glacier blue scheme is actually derived from the denim and leisure suits of the 1970's, meaning the throwback is fully in effect. Who knows? Maybe the game they first play in them will be on old film cameras as well.