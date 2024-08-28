Former Spur DeMar DeRozan Commends Victor Wembanyama's Early Success
As the NBA's 2023-24 season came to a close, it was clear that Victor Wembanyama had not only lived up to the immense expectations placed upon him but had also exceeded them.
The San Antonio Spurs' young phenom dominated on both ends of the floor, earning Rookie of the Year honors in a unanimous vote, an achievement last seen with Karl-Anthony Towns in 2016. Among those taking notice is former Spur DeMar DeRozan, who offered high praise for Wembanyama, speaking candidly about the young star’s potential.
“He [is] definitely gonna learn,” DeRozan said on Tuesday when discussing Wembanyama's development on the Club 520 podcast. “Even just how he was playing in the Olympics. The way he was playing in the [gold medal] game, you know what I mean? He is still a kid, bro. […] Watch how he [plays next season].”
DeRozan's remarks reflect a recognition of Wembanyama's already significant impact on the court. Standing at 7-foot-4 with an 8-foot wingspan, the Frenchman has been a force to be reckoned with, especially on the defensive end. Leading all rookies in points (21.4), rebounds (10.6), and blocks (3.6) per game, Wembanyama’s Rookie of the Year selection was a foregone conclusion. His 254 total blocks were not just the highest among rookies but also led the entire NBA, placing him in the elite company of players like Manute Bol, who also led the league in blocks as a rookie.
DeRozan, who spent three seasons with the Spurs, recalled a specific moment during a game last season that highlighted Wembanyama’s defensive stoutness.
“I had a drive to the lane,” DeRozan recounted. “I’m on one side of the key, he [Wembanyama] [was] on the other side. I stopped for the layup and pulled it back out. […] But I just knew he had the recovery [and] length to block whatever [shot] I throw up.”
Such stories have become commonplace among NBA players who faced Wembanyama last season. His combination of size, agility, and timing has made him a nightmare for opposing offenses, and his defensive statistics speak for themselves. Wembanyama’s 3.6 blocks per game not only led the league but also tied him with Manute Bol for the highest finish by a rookie in Defensive Player of the Year voting. He came in second place, just behind fellow Frenchman Rudy Gobert.
Beyond the numbers, Wembanyama’s presence on the court has already begun to shift the dynamics of the Spurs franchise. Long known for their disciplined, team-oriented play, the Spurs now have a potential cornerstone who can redefine what it means to dominate in the modern NBA. His skill set, combined with his physical attributes, offers a tantalizing glimpse of what could be a Hall of Fame career in the making.
DeRozan summed up his thoughts on Wembanyama’s future with a simple but powerful statement.
“You just look him in the eye bro, you gonna know," DeRozan said. "He gonna be one of the ones, for sure.”
As Wembanyama prepares for his second season, the NBA community will be watching closely. If his rookie campaign is any indication, the Spurs—and the league—have found their next generational talent.