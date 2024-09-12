Former Spur Pau Gasol to Present Jerry West at Hall of Fame Ceremony
Pau Gasol, former San Antonio Spurs veteran and 2023 Hall of Fame inductee, has been selected as one of the presenters for Jerry West’s Hall of Fame enshrinement.
Gasol, who played for the Spurs from 2016 to 2018, will have the honor of celebrating the legacy of West, the iconic figure who recently passed away in June at the age of 86.
Gasol, a beloved figure in the basketball community, is renowned not only for his significant contributions to the Lakers but also for his impactful, albeit brief, career with the Spurs.
Gasol will join a distinguished group of presenters for West’s Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony, as he'll be joined by Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, James Worthy, Michael Cooper, Jerry West’s former teammate and coach, Bob McAdoo, Pat Riley, Vlade Divac, Onleal, and Del Harris in honoring the Lakers legend.
West, a Lakers legend and one of the most celebrated players in NBA history, is known for his incredible scoring ability and clutch performances, which earned him the nickname "Mr. Clutch."
His impact on the game extended far beyond his playing career, as he went on to become a successful executive and is forever immortalized as the silhouette on the NBA logo.