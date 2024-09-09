Harrison Ingram's Role with the San Antonio Spurs: What to Expect in 2024
Harrison Ingram's road to the NBA hasn’t followed the typical script, but that’s part of what makes his story so intriguing.
After being selected as the No. 48 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, the former UNC standout now has the chance to carve out a role with the San Antonio Spurs on a two-way contract. While he’s not coming into the league with the hype of a lottery pick, Ingram’s blend of grit, hustle, and versatility offers something unique.
Ingram’s collegiate journey started at Stanford, where he flashed potential but didn’t quite reach his ceiling. It wasn’t until he transferred to the University of North Carolina that his game really took off. Under the guidance of head coach Hubert Davis, Ingram found his rhythm, averaging 12.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game. More importantly, he became a key piece of UNC’s rotation, showcasing his ability to contribute in multiple ways on the court.
One of Ingram’s defining traits is his physicality. Standing 6-foot-5 with a seven-foot wingspan, he has the strength and versatility to guard both forward positions. His rebounding stands out, as he averaged 7.2 boards over his college career and nearly nine per game during his final season at UNC.
His high motor, combined with his defensive capabilities, makes him a reliable presence in the paint—a guy who can do the dirty work that doesn’t always make the highlight reel.
That said, Ingram’s transition to the NBA won’t be seamless. Despite his strengths, he has clear limitations. He’s not the fastest or most athletic player on the floor, and though he has decent size with an 8-foot-6.5 standing reach, he lacks the ideal height and length for a modern combo forward. While he raised his three-point shooting to 38% in his junior year, his offensive game still leaves much to be desired.
In a league where speed and spacing are paramount, Ingram will need to expand his skill set.
He’s not the type of player who’s going to come in and blow anyone away with his offensive game. In fact, Ingram’s path to making an impact in the NBA will likely hinge on his defense, rebounding, and willingness to do the little things. He’s a scrapper, the type of player who dives for loose balls and fights for rebounds, even if he’s undersized.
It’s this hustle, combined with his high basketball IQ, that gives him a shot at being a valuable role player for San Antonio.
In the NBA Summer League, Ingram gave a small taste of what he can bring to the table. Averaging 10 points and 6.3 rebounds per game, he wasn’t the star of the show, but he contributed in ways that matter. His defense and rebounding helped guide the Spurs’ Summer League squad to a 4-1 record. But even in that setting, it was clear that he still has work to do offensively. While he’s a solid passer, and his corner three has improved, his overall scoring game remains a work in progress.
For Ingram to stick in the NBA, he’ll need to elevate this part of his game to meet the league’s demands.
Perhaps the most defining characteristic of Ingram, though, is his attitude. He plays with a chip on his shoulder, a relentless drive to prove himself. He’s not content with just being another name on the roster— he wants to show that he belongs. His hustle, his talk, his willingness to get physical on the court— all of that comes from a place of hunger.
He’s not the flashiest guy out there, but he’s the one who’ll grind it out, and that’s something the Spurs value in their system.
As Ingram heads into his rookie season, he’ll split time between the Spurs and their G League affiliate in Austin. This setup gives him the chance to continue refining his offensive game while contributing in areas where he’s already strong. The Spurs have a history of developing players through this route, and they see potential in Ingram.
However, they’re also realistic about where he is right now— there’s work to be done.
Ultimately, Ingram’s ceiling may not be that of an All-Star, but that doesn’t mean he can’t be a valuable piece. If he continues to develop his game, especially on the offensive side, and maintains that same level of hustle, he has the potential to become a solid role player in the NBA. His defensive versatility, rebounding, and toughness fit well within the Spurs’ system.
With the right development and the same grit that’s brought him this far, Ingram could soon find himself carving out a meaningful role in San Antonio’s future.