Is Victor Wembanyama No. 1? Ranking the NBA's Top 10 Players

The NBA is brimming with talent like never before. Let’s break down the 10 best players in the league right now.

Mathey Gibson

Nov 13, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts during the second half against the Washington Wizards at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
The NBA has never been more loaded with talent. From MVPs to rising superstars, the league is overflowing with players who redefine what’s possible on the court.

But while established stars continue to dazzle, a new generation is here to shake things up—and no one is making more waves than the San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama.

So, where does Wembanyama rank among the league’s best? Let’s dive in.

1.) Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic
Nov 10, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reacts in the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

A reigning two-time Finals MVP, Jokic is redefining the center position with his elite passing, scoring, and basketball IQ.

He's a 3x NBA MVP, too, and will probably go down as the best player at his position ever if his career continues to track the way it should.

2.) Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic
Nov 19, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) motions to his teammates as forward Naji Marshall (13) looks on during the second half against the New Orleans Pelicans at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

A masterful playmaker, Doncic combines elite scoring with uncanny court vision, making him a perennial MVP candidate.

Doncic is off to a slower start this year, but he's still unquestionably a top five player in the league.

3.) Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Nov 19, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots in the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

The smooth-scoring Thunder guard has become one of the league's top two-way players, leading Oklahoma City’s charge back to relevance.

4.) Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis
Nov 18, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) looks on during the second quarter against the Houston Rockets at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

A two-time MVP and NBA champion, Giannis dominates with his unmatched athleticism, size and relentless style of play.

He's still the game's best forward. Will he be in Milwaukee much longer? That's an entirely different story.

5.) Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry
Nov 18, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts at the end of the game against the LA Clippers at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Still the most dangerous shooter in NBA history, Curry’s impact goes far beyond the stat sheet, making defenses crumble with his gravity.

He's beginning to age, but his game doesn't particularly show it.

6.) Anthony Edwards

Anthony Edwards
Nov 15, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) speaks to the media after the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Edwards’ explosive athleticism and clutch scoring have solidified him as the face of the Timberwolves and one of the NBA’s rising superstars.

He's a fun interview and consistently delivers quote worthy content. Don't jump near him, either.

7.) LeBron James

LeBron James
Nov 16, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) signals no basket against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

At nearly 40, LeBron’s all-around brilliance, leadership, and scoring ability keep him among the league’s best players.

Enjoy his presence in the league while it lasts.

8.) Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis
Nov 19, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) scores a basket against the Utah Jazz during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

A dominant defensive force with elite scoring capabilities, Davis remains one of the NBA’s most versatile big men when healthy. That always seems to be the problem, though.

9.) Victor Wembanyama

Victor Wembanyama
Nov 13, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) is congratulated by forward Keldon Johnson (0) and fans after scoring a career high fifty points during the second half against the Washington Wizards at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The Spurs’ second-year phenom has electrified the NBA with his blend of height, skill, and finesse. It's just a matter of time until he's the face of the league.

10.) Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid
Nov 18, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) looks on against the Miami Heat during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

2022-23's MVP, Embiid is an unstoppable offensive force and a defensive powerhouse, carrying the 76ers into contention every year.

This year, however, Embiid has struggled with injury once again and has been under fire for failing to show up on time to team meetings.

