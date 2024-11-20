Is Victor Wembanyama No. 1? Ranking the NBA's Top 10 Players
The NBA has never been more loaded with talent. From MVPs to rising superstars, the league is overflowing with players who redefine what’s possible on the court.
But while established stars continue to dazzle, a new generation is here to shake things up—and no one is making more waves than the San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama.
So, where does Wembanyama rank among the league’s best? Let’s dive in.
1.) Nikola Jokic
A reigning two-time Finals MVP, Jokic is redefining the center position with his elite passing, scoring, and basketball IQ.
He's a 3x NBA MVP, too, and will probably go down as the best player at his position ever if his career continues to track the way it should.
2.) Luka Doncic
A masterful playmaker, Doncic combines elite scoring with uncanny court vision, making him a perennial MVP candidate.
Doncic is off to a slower start this year, but he's still unquestionably a top five player in the league.
3.) Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
The smooth-scoring Thunder guard has become one of the league's top two-way players, leading Oklahoma City’s charge back to relevance.
4.) Giannis Antetokounmpo
A two-time MVP and NBA champion, Giannis dominates with his unmatched athleticism, size and relentless style of play.
He's still the game's best forward. Will he be in Milwaukee much longer? That's an entirely different story.
5.) Stephen Curry
Still the most dangerous shooter in NBA history, Curry’s impact goes far beyond the stat sheet, making defenses crumble with his gravity.
He's beginning to age, but his game doesn't particularly show it.
6.) Anthony Edwards
Edwards’ explosive athleticism and clutch scoring have solidified him as the face of the Timberwolves and one of the NBA’s rising superstars.
He's a fun interview and consistently delivers quote worthy content. Don't jump near him, either.
7.) LeBron James
At nearly 40, LeBron’s all-around brilliance, leadership, and scoring ability keep him among the league’s best players.
Enjoy his presence in the league while it lasts.
8.) Anthony Davis
A dominant defensive force with elite scoring capabilities, Davis remains one of the NBA’s most versatile big men when healthy. That always seems to be the problem, though.
9.) Victor Wembanyama
The Spurs’ second-year phenom has electrified the NBA with his blend of height, skill, and finesse. It's just a matter of time until he's the face of the league.
10.) Joel Embiid
2022-23's MVP, Embiid is an unstoppable offensive force and a defensive powerhouse, carrying the 76ers into contention every year.
This year, however, Embiid has struggled with injury once again and has been under fire for failing to show up on time to team meetings.