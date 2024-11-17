Inside The Spurs

Live Updates: San Antonio Spurs at Dallas Mavericks

On Saturday night, the Spurs take on the Mavericks for an in-state rivalry showdown.

Nov 15, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) looks to pass the ball while defended by San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul (3) during the first half during the first half at Frost Bank Center.
Nov 15, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) looks to pass the ball while defended by San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul (3) during the first half during the first half at Frost Bank Center. / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
On Saturday night, the Dallas Mavericks and San Antonio Spurs will square off in their second NBA Cup matchup, setting the stage for an exciting clash between two standout players.

The Mavericks, led by superstar Luka Donkic, bring a high-octane offense and plenty of experience to the court.

On the other side, the Spurs are energized by their rising star Victor Wembanyama and rookie point guard Stephon Castle.

BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE LATEST UPDATES

Live Updates:

(most recent at the top)

Second Quarter:

Champagnie with a block and a jump ball called.

6:52 San Antonio 38, Dallas 35

Blake Wesley with a midrange shot to open the quarter. Hardy responds for Dallas. Champagnie and Donkic exchange 3's

San Antonio 35, Dallas 32

First Quarter:

End of the first quarter - San Antonio 28, Dallas 23

Foul on Dallas at the end of the first quarter. Julian Champagnie goes to the line for two.

:002 San Antonio 28, Dallas 23.

:40 San Antonio 26, Dallas 23

5:05, San Antonio 12, Dallas 11

Dallas 11, Spurs 9

Pregame:

  • Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT.

