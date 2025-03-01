17-Year NBA Veteran's Heartfelt Gregg Popovich Message After Recent News

BREAKING: Gregg Popovich is “not expected to return this season, and his future is uncertain” as he recovers from a mild stroke per Shams.



If this is the end, what an incredible career:



🔸All-Time leader in NBA Wins

🔸5x NBA Champion

🔸1x Olympic Gold

🔸3x Coach of the Year