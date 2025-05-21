2x NBA Champion's Honest Statement on Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese Altercation
The Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese rivalry has captivated the WNBA as well as professional sports over the last few years. After the two met in the National Championship Game while they were playing at Iowa and LSU years ago, Clark and Reese both entered the league as highly regarded talents and have since brought more attention to women's basketball.
A new chapter was written in the rivalry during Saturday's matchup between the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky, as Clark committed a foul on Reese that resulted in an altercation. Reese was not happy with the move from Clark, while the guard tried to walk away from the situation.
Matt Barnes, host of the All the Smoke podcast, recently had former San Antonio Spurs guard Vernon Maxwell on to discuss the Clark-Reese altercation. The two-time champion had a problem with one aspect of the dust up.
"The only thing I didn't like about this s---, the racism part," Maxwell said. "The fans gotta do better. You gotta watch what the f--- you're saying in them stands, and security gotta do better too. When you identify that person, you gotta go up to that person, you gotta handle that person, you gotta do something about that."
Maxwell was referring to the WNBA announcing an investigation into alleged fan abuse and racism during the game. The abuse was allegedly directed toward Reese.
Clark would finish the game with 20 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists, notching her third-career triple-double. Reese would also impress with 12 points and 17 rebounds, however, the Fever would win 93-58.
Related Articles
Victor Wembanyama's Latest Public Appearance in Dallas Goes Viral
Ex-NBA Stars React to Potential Giannis Antetokounmpo, Wembanyama Pairing
NBA Insider Reveals Which Team Makes Sense for Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade