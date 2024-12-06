3 Big Challenges Facing the Spurs (But None Are Impossible)
The San Antonio Spurs have had an up-and-down season so far, and while the potential is there, they’ve had their fair share of obstacles to overcome.
Let’s break down three of the biggest challenges they’re dealing with:
1.) Injuries, Injuries, Injuries
It’s been a tough run for the Spurs on the injury front. Wembanyama’s back, Sochan’s hand, Vassell’s knee and foot—there’s been no shortage of setbacks. The good news?
They might be getting close to full health soon. But even when they’ve had most of their players available, injuries have slowed their momentum.
Take Thursday’s loss to the Bulls: a fully healthy Wembanyama could’ve changed the outcome. For now, the team is focused on getting everyone healed up and ready to roll.
2.) Growing Pains of a Young Squad
This team is young. We’re talking Wembanyama, Sochan, Stephon Castle—the future is bright, but there’s a learning curve.
Sure, the Spurs added some savvy veterans in Harrison Barnes and Chris Paul, but outside of those guys, this roster is full of fresh faces figuring things out. Growing pains are to be expected, and turnovers have been a recurring issue.
With every game, they’re getting more comfortable, and by season’s end, this group could be a well-oiled machine.
3.) No Popovich, Some Problems
Let’s get one thing straight: Mitch Johnson has done a great job. He’s got the Spurs to .500 (11-11), and they were this close to winning Group B in the NBA Cup before falling to the Suns.
But not having Gregg Popovich on the sidelines is a tough blow. Pop suffered a stroke earlier this year, and while there’s hope he could return, it’s no guarantee. Losing the greatest coach of all time is never easy, but Johnson is doing his best to fill those enormous shoes.
The Spurs are battling through injuries, inexperience, and the absence of their iconic coach, but none of these challenges are insurmountable.
If they can get healthy, grow as a team, and keep up their solid play under Johnson, this season still has plenty of promise.