3 Instant Takeaways: Spurs Annihilate Kings 116-96 with Record-Setting Night
The San Antonio Spurs took down the Sacramento Kings with ease on Monday night, securing a 116-96 victory at home. With a lights-out shooting performance and contributions across the roster, the Spurs looked sharp and focused.
Here are three takeaways from an impressive win.
1.) Stephon Castle is So, So Good
Rookie Stephon Castle continues to impress, proving he's more than ready to make an impact.
With 15 points and six assists, Castle played a crucial role in the Spurs’ offensive flow, setting up teammates and hitting shots when needed. His steady play is a positive sign for the team and gives Spurs fans plenty to be excited about.
Castle’s stats over the last three games speak to his consistency and growth:
- 15.6 PPG
- 3.0 RPG
- 5.0 APG
- 48.6 FG%
- 33.3 3P%
Those are rookie of the year type numbers.
As he settles further into the rotation, Castle’s production and poise are likely to keep growing. Performances like these are solidifying his place as a core piece of the Spurs' future—but that much is probably already clear.
2.) The Spurs’ Progress Is Real
With this win, the Spurs improved to 5-6, placing them 12th in the fiercely competitive Western Conference.
However, with this record, they would currently sit as the 4th seed in the Eastern Conference, highlighting the high level of play in the West this season.
From Wembanyama’s stellar shooting recently to a balanced team effort, they’re piecing together more complete games.
Though there’s still work to do, this young Spurs team is building a foundation and taking real steps toward becoming a playoff contender in the near future.
3.) The Alien Strikes Again
The Spurs put on a record-tying performance from beyond the arc, matching their franchise best with 22 three-pointers on 46 attempts.
Victor Wembanyama led the charge, scoring 34 points alongside 14 rebounds, six assists, three blocks, and a steal in 34 minutes.
The second-year phenom dominated on both ends, leading all players in points, rebounds, and blocks.
Wembanyama was unstoppable, scoring efficiently at every level and using his length to stifle the Kings on defense. But then again, that’s just what aliens do.