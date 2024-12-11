3 Key Areas the San Antonio Spurs Must Improve Right Now
The San Antonio Spurs are one of the league’s most intriguing young teams, but growing pains are clearly showing. For all their potential, some fundamental issues are holding them back from taking the next step.
Let’s break down the three biggest areas they need to improve—and what it’ll take to fix them.
1.) Turnovers Are Killing Their Flow
Turnovers have been the Spurs’ Achilles' heel, and at 14.3 per game, they’re in the bottom tier of the league.
The problem lies in a combination of youth and an evolving offensive system. Victor Wembanyama is averaging 3.6 turnovers per game, which is partly due to his role as a high-usage player often tasked with initiating plays. Stephon Castle (1.9) and Jeremy Sochan (1.8) have also struggled to protect the ball, as they learn to adapt to NBA defenses.
Even veterans like Chris Paul are averaging 1.8 turnovers per game, compounding the issue.
Schematically, the Spurs’ motion-heavy offense demands precise timing and strong decision-making, especially when ball movement is the focus.
Acting head coach Mitch Johnson needs to simplify sets at times to help the young core make quicker, safer reads. Reducing live-ball turnovers—those that lead to fast breaks—is particularly critical, as it’s putting the defense on its heels far too often.
2.) Three-Point Shooting Has to Improve
San Antonio’s 40% shooting from deep ranks just 22nd in the league, and their struggles from beyond the arc have worsened recently.
The shots they’re taking aren’t necessarily bad looks—there’s plenty of clean catch-and-shoot opportunities being generated off drive-and-kick action. The issue? They’re just not falling.
Part of the problem is rhythm. Young players like Castle and Sochan are still working on their consistency from outside, while Keldon Johnson, Harrison Barnes and Devin Vassell—the team’s primary perimeter threats outside of Wembanyama—haven’t been able to carry the load alone.
To counter this, Johnson might consider staggering his rotations to ensure better floor spacing at all times. Additionally, mixing in more pick-and-pop actions with Wembanyama could create higher-percentage looks for everyone involved.
3.) Winning on the Road Starts with Defense
The Spurs have been abysmal away from home, posting a 3-6 road record while averaging just 105.9 points per game.
Their shooting splits drop to 42.4% from the field and 32.7% from deep in road games, but the real issue is on the defensive end. They’re struggling to get stops, which makes it hard to sustain momentum when the offense inevitably cools off.
Fixing their road woes begins with tightening up transition defense.
Too often, missed shots lead to easy fast-break points for the opposition. Adding more discipline in pick-and-roll coverage—particularly against teams that hunt mismatches—could also make a significant difference.
Wembanyama’s shot-blocking ability is a weapon, but the team needs to funnel drives more effectively to put him in better positions.
The Spurs have the talent to grow into a playoff contender, but right now, turnovers, cold shooting, and defensive lapses on the road are holding them back.