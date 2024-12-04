3 Key Takeaways from the Spurs’ Loss to the Suns
Tuesday night didn’t go the way Spurs fans had hoped. San Antonio fell to the Phoenix Suns, 104-93, in a game that not only hurt their pride but also dashed their NBA Cup hopes.
While there were some individual highlights, the overall performance left plenty of room for improvement.
Let’s break down the key takeaways from the game.
1.) Mixed Bag for Wembanyama
Victor Wembanyama’s stat line was impressive on paper: 15 points, 13 rebounds, and 7 assists. However, his efficiency told a different story. Shooting just 6-18 from the field and 1-9 from three, Wembanyama struggled to find his rhythm offensively. He also committed 4 turnovers and finished with a -15 in plus/minus.
Despite the shooting woes, his presence on the boards and ability to facilitate kept the Spurs in the game early.
Wembanyama’s versatility is undeniable, but this game highlighted the growing pains that come with being a centerpiece of a young team.
2.) Devin Vassell’s Scoring Surge
If there was a bright spot for San Antonio, it was Devin Vassell.
Coming off the bench, he poured in 25 points on 10-14 shooting, including an impressive 4-5 from beyond the arc. His offensive efficiency stood out on a night when the rest of the team struggled to score consistently.
Vassell’s ability to create his own shot and hit from deep gave the Spurs a much-needed spark.
Unfortunately, his efforts weren’t enough to overcome the Suns’ balanced attack. Still, his performance showed the continued importance of Vassell as a reliable scoring option moving forward.
3.) Team Shooting and Turnovers Prove Costly
The Spurs’ shooting woes were evident throughout the game. As a team, they hit just 35% from the field and 18% from three (8-for-44). Key starters struggled mightily:
- Julian Champagnie: 3-10 FG, 1-8 3PT
- Chris Paul: 1-9 FG, 0-5 3PT
- Harrison Barnes: 1-8 FG, 0-3 3PT
Turnovers were another issue, with the Spurs coughing up the ball 13 times. These mistakes allowed the Suns to capitalize, even after losing Kevin Durant to an ankle injury in the second quarter.
The Suns, led by Devin Booker’s 29 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 assists, executed efficiently despite their setback, shooting nearly 50% from the floor and maintaining control for much of the second half.