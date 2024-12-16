3 Key Takeaways from the Spurs' Loss to the Timberwolves
The San Antonio Spurs struggled offensively Sunday night, falling to the Minnesota Timberwolves 106-92 at Frost Bank Center.
Here are three key takeaways from the Spurs’ disappointing performance:
Victor Wembanyama’s All-Around Impact Remains True
Despite the Spurs’ struggles, Victor Wembanyama continued to showcase his value as a two-way star.
The second-year center posted a double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds while adding an impressive seven blocks. His defensive presence remains a key factor for San Antonio, but it wasn’t all smooth sailing—Wemby shot just 8-of-20 and turned the ball over four times.
He’s clearly the centerpiece of this team, but he can’t do it all alone, and the Spurs need to give him more help.
Devin Vassell and Stephon Castle Struggle Mightily
Devin Vassell and rookie Stephon Castle had nights they’d probably like to forget.
Vassell, typically one of the Spurs’ most reliable scorers, went ice cold, shooting 2-of-11 from the field and finishing with a -30 plus-minus. Castle, who just came back into the rotation, couldn’t get it going either, hitting only one of his eight shots and turning the ball over three times.
For the Spurs to be competitive, these two need to find their rhythm again. Don't hit the panic button, though.
Chris Paul Held Scoreless but Finds Other Ways to Contribute
Chris Paul, for just the third time in his storied career, was held scoreless, missing all five of his field-goal attempts.
Yet, the veteran managed to impact the game positively, leading the team in assists (9) and finishing with a +2 plus-minus rating — the only Spurs starter in the positive.
His leadership and playmaking kept things moving, but with so many other players struggling, it just wasn’t enough.
Looking Ahead...
The Spurs fall to .500 at 13-13 after losing four of their last six games.
With the Atlanta Hawks visiting San Antonio on December 19, the team will need better shooting and more consistent contributions from its supporting cast to bounce back.