3 Key Takeaways From the Spurs’ Resounding Win Over Portland
The San Antonio Spurs rode a dominant performance from Victor Wembanyama to a 114-94 blowout win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night.
Wembanyama wasn’t just good—he was historically good, putting up 30 points and tying a career-high with 10 blocks. It’s the kind of game that will make NBA fans shake their heads in awe and opponents second-guess driving into the paint.
Here’s what we learned from the Spurs’ big win:
Wembanyama Makes History (Again)
Saturday night was yet another reminder that Wembanyama isn't human.
It’s only the 12th time since 1974 that a player has posted a 30-point, 10-block game, but Wembanyama is the first to do it in fewer than 30 minutes. He’s also making a habit of rewriting the record books. With this performance, he became the first player in NBA history to hit four 3-pointers and block 10 shots in the same game.
But the records don’t stop there, somehow.
Wembanyama now has a block streak of 62 consecutive games, breaking the Spurs’ previous record of 61 set by Hall of Famer David Robinson. Oh, and speaking of Robinson, Wembanyama has already joined him and Hakeem Olajuwon as the only players to record a 50-point game, a 5x5 game, and a 10-block game in the same season.
At this point, you have to ask: What can’t this guy do?
Charles Bassey’s Steady Presence
While Wembanyama was stealing the headlines, Charles Bassey quietly delivered another strong performance off the bench. The big man finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds, providing exactly the kind of interior presence the Spurs need when Wembanyama is resting.
Bassey has been solid all season, but Saturday was one of his best outings.
His ability to crash the boards and finish around the rim adds an important layer to the Spurs’ rotation.
If Bassey can continue to string together performances like this, he’ll be a crucial piece for a team looking to build chemistry and consistency.
Three-Point Shooting Still Needs Work
Not everything was sunshine and rainbows for San Antonio. Despite the lopsided score, their 3-point shooting left much to be desired. The Spurs went just 10-for-36 from beyond the arc, a dismal 27.8%.
Sure, Wembanyama was impressive from deep, hitting 4-of-8, but the rest of the team struggled to find the mark.
This has been a season-long issue, and it’s one the Spurs will need to address if they want to take the next step.
Could a move at the trade deadline bring in a reliable shooter? Maybe. But for now, San Antonio needs more consistency from its current roster.