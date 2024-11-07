3 Takeaways from the Spurs’ 127-100 Blowout Loss to the Rockets
On Thursday night, the San Antonio Spurs took a tough hit, falling 127-100 to the Houston Rockets on the road.
The game saw the Spurs trailing throughout, never managing to lead and showing continued struggles on both ends of the court. With this loss, San Antonio now holds a 3-5 record.
Here’s what we learned from the performance.
1. Turnovers Continue to Hurt the Spurs
Turnovers remain a glaring issue for this young Spurs team, a trend that’s becoming all too familiar this season. In the loss to Houston, San Antonio gave up the ball 16 times—right in line with their season average of 16.6 turnovers per game, placing them T-25th in the NBA in this category.
Victor Wembanyama, despite leading the team in scoring with 15 points, accounted for four turnovers, while six other players added two apiece.
These mistakes are to be expected with a young roster, but cutting down on turnovers will be critical if the Spurs hope to stay competitive in the long run.
2. The Spurs Need Gregg Popovich’s Steadying Presence
With Gregg Popovich still absent due to a health issue, the Spurs are clearly feeling the impact of his absence.
Popovich’s influence as a legendary coach is irreplaceable, and without his steady hand, the team has now lost two consecutive games, looking shaky and inconsistent in both outings. Assistant coach Mitch Johnson is doing his best to fill in, but the difference is evident.
As everyone eagerly awaits Popovich’s return to the bench, look for him to bring some much-needed stability and guidance back to the sideline.
3. Welcome to the NBA, Two-Way Players
If there’s one silver lining to the blowout, it’s that rookies Harrison Ingram and Riley Minix had the chance to make their NBA debuts.
Though neither contributed much statistically—both went 0-for-1 from the field, with Minix grabbing two rebounds and Ingram pulling down one—getting court time is a milestone for these two-way players.
For players grinding hard in practice every day, minutes like these are invaluable for development.
While it’s unclear what the future holds for either player, both Ingram and Minix can now say they’ve taken their first steps on an NBA court.