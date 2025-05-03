3x NBA Champion Sends Heartfelt Message to Gregg Popovich
While nothing was said or made official, it's been clear that Gregg Popovich's days as the San Antonio Spurs head coach weren't going to be much longer after health complications kept him sidelined for the remainder of the 2024-25 season. Now, with the season over, the Spurs finally made it official that Popovich will transition to a new role and interim coach Mitch Johnson will take over.
One of the most successful coaches in NBA history, Popovich holds the record for the most all-time coaching wins in NBA history with 1,422, to go along with five NBA Championships. Seeing the news, several former players have expressed their thoughts, including a former Spurs champion.
Former Spurs sharpshooter Danny Green took to his X account to express his thoughts on Popovich's move from head coach to President of Basketball Operations.
"Pop, Where do I begin…I came into this league as a late 2nd round pick with a lot to prove and you welcomed me in and taught me how to be a pro on and off the court. 7+ seasons later, I’m so grateful for all the success, experiences, and memories we shared."
Green began his career in Cleveland alongside LeBron James and the Cavaliers, but was waived after his rookie season and joined the Spurs. From there, he became a key part of the organization, making a name for himself as a knockdown shooter.
Related Articles
Draymond Green Sends Heartfelt Message to Spurs' Gregg Popovich
Stars or Not, Stephon Castle's Work Ethic Holds True