4x NBA All-Star's Bold Statement on Victor Wembanyama

The Spurs landed a major All-Star at the NBA's Trade Deadline, but according to DeMarcus Cousins, they aren't done

Matt Guzman

Feb 5, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) dunks before a game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena.
Feb 5, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) dunks before a game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
For the first time, the San Antonio Spurs reaped the benefits of an idea long foretold.

Since Victor Wembanyama's arrival in 2023, the small-market Spurs were, in a perfect world, a new hub for talent. With the then-youngest roster in the NBA and a generational talent heading the charge, that much made sense.

It wasn't until Fox landed in San Antonio that it came true.

With Fox on the roster, the Spurs' rebuild is accelerated. Not only is he a bona fide facilitating point guard, but he's also 27 years old entering his prime.

According to forme All-Star DeMarcus Cousins, he won't be the only one enticed to Texas, either.

"The Spurs kinda operate like Sam Presti (and the Oklahoma City Thunder)," Cousins said during an appearance on Fan Duel's Run It Back. "I'm excited to see what they do because I'm sure it's something nobody expects."

A few days prior to the NBA's Trade Deadline, rumors of Fox wanting out of Sacramento began to fly. By time the festivities began, they turned out to be true, though Brian Wright's surprise was being able to retain Keldon Johnson, Stephon Castle, Devin Vassell and Jeremy Sochan.

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama
Feb 5, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) in action against the Atlanta Hawks in the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Over the offseason, a few more names will hit the market. Who they are and whether the Wembanyama effect will continue remains to be seen.

But Cousins isn't far off. Chances are, San Antonio does have some tricks up its sleeve.

