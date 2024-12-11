Inside The Spurs

5 Key Stats That Reveal the Spurs’ Biggest Strengths and Weaknesses

The Spurs are, quite frankly, average—nothing more, nothing less. What's behind that?

Mathey Gibson

Dec 8, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul (3) and San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan (10) in the second half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Frost Bank Center.
Dec 8, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul (3) and San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan (10) in the second half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
The San Antonio Spurs have shown flashes of promise and moments of growing pains this season. At 12-12, they’re hovering in the middle of the pack, but key statistics paint a deeper picture of their strengths and areas needing improvement.

Let’s dive into the numbers and what they reveal about the Spurs so far.

1.) 27.9 Assists Per Game (9th in NBA)

Chris Paul
Dec 6, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul (3) passes the ball while defended by Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the first half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The Spurs’ ball movement remains a hallmark of their system, even without Gregg Popovich on the sidelines.

Ranking ninth in the league in assists, they continue to prioritize unselfish play and off-ball motion. The philosophy of constant cutting, screening, and swinging the ball to find the open man is alive and well under acting head coach Mitch Johnson.

Players like Tre Jones and Devin Vassell have embraced the role of playmakers, while Victor Wembanyama’s ability to create from the high post adds another layer of complexity to their offense.

The result? A Spurs team that thrives on sharing the ball to generate quality looks.

2.) 6.5 Blocks Per Game (3rd in NBA)

Wembanyama
Dec 8, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) in the second half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Victor Wembanyama’s presence alone has elevated San Antonio’s rim protection to elite levels.

At 7-foot-4 with a ridiculous wingspan and impeccable timing, Wembanyama anchors a defense that ranks 3rd in blocks per game.

It’s not just Wembanyama, though. Players like Charles Bassey are also chipping in with weak-side help and solid interior rotations.

Opponents are quickly learning that challenging the Spurs in the paint is a recipe for frustration.

3.) 41.2 Bench Points Per Game (4th in NBA)

Keldon Johnson
Dec 6, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (0) dunks during the first half against the Sacramento Kings at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The Spurs boast one of the deepest benches in the league, with their second unit averaging a near league-best 41.2 points per game.

Veterans like Julian Champagnie and dynamic younger players such as Malaki Branham and Stephon Castle provide a steady scoring punch off the bench.

This depth allows the Spurs to maintain offensive pressure when their starters sit, a critical factor in staying competitive in tight games.

It also reflects the team’s commitment to player development, as younger guys are getting meaningful minutes and producing.

4.) 14.3 Turnovers Per Game (16th-Worst in NBA)

Stephon Castle
Dec 8, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) dribbles in the second half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Turnovers are the Achilles' heel of this team.

At 14.3 per game, San Antonio sits near the bottom half of the league in protecting the basketball. It’s a glaring weakness, and much of it stems from the growing pains of a young roster.

Wembanyama, still growing as a high-usage player adjusting to the NBA’s speed and physicality, leads the team in giveaways at 3.6 per game.

To climb the standings, the Spurs need to prioritize better ball security and reduce the live-ball turnovers that lead to easy fast-break points for opponents.

5.) 0 Games Coached by Gregg Popovich Since Halloween

Gregg Popovich
Oct 31, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich speaks with forward Keldon Johnson (0) during the second quarter of the game against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

The absence of Gregg Popovich, the winningest coach in NBA history, looms large over this team. Since suffering a stroke in October, Popovich has been out, leaving acting head coach Mitch Johnson to fill his legendary shoes.

To his credit, Johnson has done an admirable job keeping the team competitive, but Popovich’s presence on the sidelines is irreplaceable. His unparalleled ability to manage games, develop players, and make critical adjustments is sorely missed.

While there’s hope he could return this season, his absence has undoubtedly affected the team’s consistency and composure in close games.

